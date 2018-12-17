ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A teen from Enfield is facing several charges after police said he stabbed his friend multiple times in the back.
Jason Passalacqua, 19, was arrested for attempted murder over the weekend.
The 18-year-old victim is in critical condition but is expected to survive.
The stabbing happened inside the victim’s home on Robbin Road Saturday around 2:30 p.m.
Police said Passalacqua allegedly stabbed the victim at least six times.
Passalacqua is being held on a $500,000 bond and is expected to face a judge on Monday.
