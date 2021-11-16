ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Enfield's town manager unexpectedly announced he is resigning from his position.
The announcement was made during the town council's monthly meeting Monday night.
Town manager Christopher Bromson was in the middle of discussing a proposal that would allow the town to create a bike path in the Thompsonville section of town when he decided to verbally submit his two weeks notice.
The proposal has also received some push back from the town council.
A decision on who would fill Bromson's position has not been finalized yet.
