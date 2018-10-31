ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - It's a big decision in Enfield next week.
Voters will be deciding whether to build a new $84 million middle school or leave it as-is.
Those for the project say it's much needed as the school is in disrepair.
From a mobile boiler sitting outside to missing and dented lockers inside.
You can see parts of John F. Kennedy Middle School in Enfield is in need of a serious make over.
“We have an auditorium that fits almost 500 people and over 100 seats aren't usable,” said Randy Daigle.
There are chairs that are missing and cushions are ripped.
The school is also having problems with PCB's.
Randy Daigle not only lives in town but has been part of multiple renovation boards.
He's hoping the referendum passes as he says a new school is much needed.
“Make it more competitive, not even athletic wise but curriculum wise. The teachers are going to have a better environment. The kids will have a better learning environment,” said Daigle.
The $84 million project will be on the November 6th ballot on Tuesday.
Daigle feels this should have been in the works long ago.
“You’re always being crammed down your throat for a ‘yes’ vote as opposed to if they did the proper maintenance it might not be as severe but unfortunately, a ‘no’ vote is going to be worse than it does pass,” said Daigle.
If the project gets voted down, Daigle says taxpayers will be spending more money in the long run just so the school can be kept up to code.
He says whether or not you have kids in the school district here, this could benefit the entire community.
“It’s a safety issue, an education issue and people move into towns with good school systems so it will help the economy in the town of Enfield,” said Daigle.
Enfield voters will see the referendum on the ballot on Election Day.
