MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -Did you lose your engagement ring in Milford?
Milford Police took to social media on Monday, posting a picture of an engagement ring that was found in its box, on a sidewalk near the Milford Fire Department.
The police department is hoping people can share the post in hopes of getting the ring back to its rightful owner.
If you are the owner of the ring or know the owner of the ring you are asked to contact Milford police at 203-878-6551 or go down to the station to provide further information regarding the ring.
