HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Storm Prediction Center put most of Connecticut in its "enhanced" category for severe weather on Thursday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said following Wednesday's autumn-like weather, showers can thunderstorms could develop after midnight thanks to a front.
"We are in Early Warning Weather Alert mode for Thursday, due to the potential for severe storms and damaging winds," Haney said. "There will also be the potential for heavy rain and localized flooding."
The chances of any severe weather popping up will depend on the position of the front.
"Severe weather will be less likely if we remain on the cooler more stable side of the front," Haney explained. "If we pop into the warm air sector, severe weather would be more likely."
The same goes for temperatures.
If the state ends up on the cool side of the front, they won't rise out of the 70s. They could bolster into the 80s if the state finds itself on the warm side.
"We should get a break from the unsettled weather on Friday," Haney said. "Most of the day should be partly-to-mostly sunny and warm with highs well up in the 80s."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
