HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Storm Prediction Center put most of Connecticut in its "enhanced" category for severe weather on Thursday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said following Wednesday's autumn-like weather, showers can thunderstorms could develop after midnight thanks to a front.
"We are in Early Warning Weather Alert mode for Thursday, due to the potential for severe storms and damaging winds," DePrest said, adding that the Storm Prediction Center has put Connecticut in an "enhanced" risk for severe weather.
"There will be a risk for damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado or two. There will also be the potential for heavy rain and localized poor drainage flooding," he said.
The chances of any severe weather popping up will depend on the position of the front.
Severe weather will be less likely for those who remain on the cooler, more stable side of the front, DePrest said.
But for areas that pop into the warm air sector, severe weather will be more likely.
He said this will also have a major impact on temperatures.
"It is possible parts of the state will see highs in the upper 60s and 70s, while other parts of the state see highs in the 80s," he said.
Conditions will settle down quickly by the evening.
Friday should bring a break from the unsettled weather, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
There's a chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
