NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Sacred Heart School in New Britain is a small school with a big heart.
However, after nearly 125 years in the community, enrollment and cost could force the school to close its doors for good.
Students and staff are upset over the news from the Archdiocese of Hartford.
"It was a shock. I mean everybody can see the writing on the wall, declining enrollment, huge cost per pupil,” said Principal Katherine Muller.
The critically low enrollment numbers are the biggest issue.
Fifty-eight students currently attend Sacred Heart, which is pre-k through eighth grade.
"It's just the fact that we have this huge building, but we don't have a huge amount of students. But we have wonderful students, wonderful parents who continue to support, if we could only get a few more,” said Monsignor Daniel Plocharczyk, of Sacred Heart Church.
In fact, on Tuesday Laura Niemczycki stopped by to enroll her son.
“I've been planning to send my kids here, even before they were born. We specifically come to Sacred Heart parish and have been planning to bring them here,” Niemczycki said.
Students may be predominantly Polish Catholic, but they say anyone is welcome.
"Once you're here, you will see. You will see exactly why the fight. It's worth the fight,” said parent and alum Alicia Cox.
Just ahead of the school's 125th anniversary, many are hoping they see that milestone.
"You know, it's honestly heartbreaking, you know, when we all got the news, I have to say, everyone was crying, this is not just a school, this is home,” said parent and alum Agnieszka Petlic.
It’s a home filled with family, praying for a little more time.
