SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – The largest employer in Simsbury, Ensign-Bickford Aerospace and Defense Company is expanding its operation.
It took some convincing to keep the company from potentially leaving the town to go to another state.
Ensign-Bickford’s story begins in Simsbury with the invention of the safety fuse.
“It’s one of our oldest employees. It’s been here almost since the founding of Simsbury,” said Cheryl Cook, Simsbury Board of Selectman.
Now, the aerospace and defense company is a global leader in design, manufacturing, and testing of explosive and non-explosive products.
“I love it. Actually, I’ve bounced around to a few engineering companies beforehand and it’s the first company that’s really treated me like a person that’s valuable,” said Ryan Tangney, Engisn-Bickford employee.
When town officials heard the company was shopping around in states like Kentucky and California to move the company, they quickly stepped in.
“We’re so proud to have put together a package of incentives that benefits both the town and Ensign-Bickford, and to guarantee all these new jobs,” Cook said.
The offer was accepted and includes a reduction in permit fees and a 10-year partial abatement in new tax revenue.
The first selectman says the company’s commitment to stay and invest over $10 million the town is going to pay off.
“These are people who are going to be eating lunch in Simsbury. Some of these people will be buying houses in Simsbury and going to Fitzgerald, our local supermarket,” said Eric Wellman, Simsbury First Selectman.
Ensign-Bickford employs about 250 people right now, but after the expansion, they’ll be adding 140 new jobs.
“Connecticut is a great place to live. The taxes can be rough sometimes, but you do get a lot for it and that’s the point,” Tangney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.