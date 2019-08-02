(WFSB) – The company that makes Entenmann’s Little Bites soft baked cookies has initiated a voluntary recall of the packs in 37 state, including Connecticut.
Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. has recalled Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies packs.
The 5-pack mini chocolate chip variety is recalled due to the potential presence of visible, blue plastic pieces in the individual packaging pouch.
The company says the plastic is not baked into the product since it was introduced in the packaging process, however, the consumption of the plastic poses a choking hazard.
No Little Bites Muffins or any other Entenmann’s products are impacted by the recall.
There are no reports of injury to date.
The FDA has been notified of the recall.
For more information on the recall and which UPC code on the product is impacted, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.