BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- Environmental crews were called to a business in Berlin Friday morning for a hydraulic fluid leak.
It happened in the 1400 block of the Berlin Turnpike.
Officials said a garbage truck was picking up a dumpster when one of the hydraulic lines blew, spilling fluid.
About 150 to 200 gallons of fluid spilled.
Environmental crews are at the scene.
