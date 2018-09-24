There was an amazing rescue in Plymouth over the weekend.
Crews rescued a hawk that was dangling from a tree limb after it got caught in a fish hook and fishing line.
A hiker spotted the bird up about 15-feet off the ground at Bristol Reservoir.
State environmental police cut the limb down and removed the hook.
They say the hawk will make a full recovery.
