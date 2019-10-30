DURHAM, CT (WFSB) -- In Durham, the Environmental Protection Agency has broken ground on a project to help some homeowners get clean drinking water.
It’s a problem that has been going on for decades, but now a solution is finally being put in place.
“I saw firsthand how much fear and frustration there was on behalf of our residents, and I knew that I should not take my focus away on this,” said Durham First Selectwoman Laura Francis.
Francis has been trying to address water contamination since shortly after she took office.
The EPA broke ground last month on a project that will bring water in from Middletown to be distributed to the impacted areas.
The problem is the result of soil contamination caused by two companies, Durham Manufacturing Company and Merriam Manufacturing Company.
Merriam Manufacturing is no longer in business. Durham Manufacturing declined to comment.
The EPA said the problem goes back to the 1980s when the state ordered the companies to bring in water for homeowners whose wells were contaminated.
The EPA also had the two companies remove contaminated soil.
However, a long-term solution was difficult until now. Construction on a new water system is expected to last until sometime in 2021.
The project will service Durham Meadows, an area between Talcott Lane to the north, Brick Lane and the Ball and Allyn Brooks to the east, Maple Avenue to the west, and Main Street to the south.
The EPA said the project is the result of many years of hard work and partnership by federal, state and local partners and reflects a commitment to clean up the site while protecting public health.
Francis understands why some may have health concerns, but she says there's no data to show problems caused by the contaminated water.
“There are people who believe some illnesses could have been caused by this exposure, but to my knowledge there have not been any studies that have proven a cluster like that,” Francis said.
