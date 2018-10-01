PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - An erratic driver led to a drug arrest in Plymouth last month, according to police.
Officers said they arrested 31-year-old Kyle Harrison of Bristol on Sept. 23.
During the overnight hours on that date, police said they saw a gray Ford Fusion operating erratically.
A traffic stop was initiated.
During the stop, officers said they noticed a number of indicators that there had been drug activity.
They also said the passenger in the vehicle appeared very nervous and clenched a backpack.
Police said a search of the backpack revealed a bag containing 15 oxycodone pills, burnt foil with residue and three devices used for consuming drugs through the hose.
The passenger was identified as Harrison.
Harrison was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, sale of a narcotic substance and illegal storage of narcotics.
He is scheduled to face a judge on Monday at Bristol Superior Court.
