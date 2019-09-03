TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two people in Torrington were safely evacuated from a school bus during a reported fire.
According to the Department of Fire Services in Torrington, firefighters were called to Linton Street just before noon on Tuesday.
They said an engine compartment fire spread to the passenger area of the bus.
The driver and a single passenger were able to escape without suffering any injuries.
Firefighters said they were able to isolate the propane fuel tank within 15 minutes; however, the bus still sustained extensive damage.
Crews eventually cleared the scene around 1:15 p.m.
Utility companies were called to inspect nearby equipment because the fire was close to some overhead wires.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
