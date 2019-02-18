COLEBROOK, CT (WFSB) - State police said they helped rescue a pig that got loose on Sunday night in Colebrook.
Two troopers and a few residents said they were able to corral the roaming pig on Colebrook River Road.
The animal was reportedly affecting traffic in the area.
The pig was not hurt and returned to its owner.
State police thanked everyone involved for their help.
They posted photos of the rescue to the Connecticut State Police Troop B Facebook page.
