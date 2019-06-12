BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - ESPN Deportes Radio will sign off this fall, the sports broadcasting company confirmed.
ESPN posted the announcement online and said the radio channel will shut down in September.
“Hispanic audience consumer habits are changing rapidly and this requires ESPN to evolve as well," a statement said. "It’s no secret Hispanic fans skew heavily on digital and social which is why we made the decision to discontinue ESPN Deportes terrestrial radio (ESPN Deportes Radio) in September. Moving forward, ESPN will continue serving Hispanic sports fans with the widest variety of sports through multiple platforms including television, digital, social, mobile and audio podcasts.”
According to ESPN, ESPN Deportes is the broadcaster's multimedia, Spanish-language sports brand dedicated to providing sports to Hispanic fans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.