SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – Logan Schoenhardt of Simsbury lost his life after a courageous battle with cancer two years ago.
At the age of three, he was diagnosed with brain cancer. For seven years, Logan went through many surgeries and countless rounds of chemotherapy.
But Logan’s parents, Josephine and Matthew Schoenhardt said he was a happy kid.
“He was not a kid who walked around like a sick kid,” Matthew said.
His mother described him as vivacious, mischievous, intelligent and fun loving.
“He had a wonderful sense of humor,” Josephine said.
What made Logan happiest was the Patriots football team.
“He would watch every game,” Josephine said. “If they were not doing well or not scoring, he would get so upset, he would have to walk out of them room.
Tom Brady was Logan’s role model and idol. He looked up to Tom Brady so much, he had the number 12 etched on his skull.
Logan also had to chance to meet Tom Brady in the fall of 2016. Matthew said it was very significant for Logan because he knew he would never play football.
Logan’s love for TB12 became the center of an ESPN documentary produced in 2016. The film was shown Sunday at the Simsbury Free Library. Channel 3 spoke with film producer Ben Houser.
“It’s very emotional,” Houser said. “I think anybody who sees it can relate and understand how hard this is to go through, not only for him, but for his family.”
Logan faced so many obstacles in his life, but the people who know him say he was always so positive.
Now, a foundation in honor of Logan supports other families battling childhood cancer.
To learn more about the foundation, visit the website here.
