BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The worldwide leader in sports is requiring their employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The Walt Disney Company, which owns ESPN, made the announcement just a few days ago.
An ESPN spokesperson said their employees will, in turn, follow the Walt Disney Company's mandate.
All salaried and non-union employees have sixty days to get the COVID-19 vaccine and provide proof that they've been vaccinated.
The decision comes amid an increase in coronavirus cases in not only Connecticut, but across the country.
Currently, ESPN is in the midst of covering Major League Baseball, the start of NFL training camp, among other major sports, and will be covering NCAA Division I-A football starting this month.
