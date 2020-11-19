ESSEX, CT (WFSB) - This year, the Essex Steam Train had to make some major changes because of the coronavirus pandemic.
There’s still family fun and plenty of holiday magic on the rails.
“We have great excitement for this year,” said Kevin Dodd, Essex Steam Train president. “It’s different but sometimes change is good.”
All aboard the Essex Steam Train, regulars will notice there have been some changes this holiday season because of the COVID-19 crisis.
“Normally, you have had tables all the way down this side for our guests,” Dodd said. “We don’t have that this year. We have cut the tables in half.”
Dodd gave Channel 3 a tour of the safety changes. Along with reduced seating and plexiglass dividers, guests will go through a safety screening before boarding.
Perhaps the biggest change was the iconic North Pole Express excursion being cancelled.
“To keep everyone socially distant and safe, with all the singing and the acting and really the close proximity, the hugs, we just couldn’t provide it this year,” Dodd said.
That doesn’t mean the Essex Steam Train won’t provide holiday fun. Starting next Friday, the Reindeer on the Rails for Your Children and Essex Clipper Holiday Dinner train will begin operating. Kids will make ornaments and write Santa letters.
“They’ll be dropping off their letter here and they’ll be getting a surprise as they go,” Dodd said.
Despite all the changes, one thing will remain the same and that is every child will get to visit with Santa himself. Families will have to stay safely distant from one another and when it’s a child’s turn, he or she walk up to a velvet rope and have a conversation with the big man himself, who will be sitting in a chair. It will be completely safe and completely magical, organizers said.
“Keeping their family and kids safe, keeping the elderly and their family safe, these are key ingredients that people want to see,” Dodd said.
The Essex Steam Train is offering free summer return passes to guests so families can come back again soon.
Dodd said it has been a difficult holiday season to prepare for, but now that Christmas is closer, his team can’t wait to create more holiday memories.
More information on the Essex Steam Train can be found on its website here.
