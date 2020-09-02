ESSEX, CT (WFSB) -- Like many other annual events, another popular one has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Essex Steam Train & Riverboat announced this week that the annual North Pole Express and Santa Special Elf Academy Train Excursions will be postponed until 2021.
“Due to the close proximity within the train cars and the interactive nature of our beloved North Pole Express and Santa Special Elf Academy productions, it is in the best interest of our customers and entertainers to use our collective talents and produce an amazing outdoor experience at Essex Station this holiday season,” organizers said.
While this particular event is postponed, organizers said they are inviting guests to the Christmas Adventures at Essex Station event, which will be a safe and socially distant experience for families to enjoy.
It’ll be an interactive experience where guests will navigate the grounds on an approximately one-hour self-guided tour, which includes a visit with Santa.
“We LOVE Christmas!!! We REALLY love Christmas and look forward to the holidays as much as you and your family do, so we are working very hard on this spectacular outdoor holiday display that encompasses the spirit of the season and keeps the magic of Christmas alive,” organizers said.
