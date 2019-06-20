ESSEX, CT (WFSB) - The Essex Stream Train has seen a sharp increase in what it is describing as "dangerous behaviors" by youths near its rail lines.
The incidents have been happening between Essex Station and the Eagle Landing State Park.
As a result, the steam train said it will host a rail safety seminar at the Essex Station on July 9 at 7 p.m.
"The Essex Steam Train believes it is critical to teach its neighbors about rail safety to prevent any possible accidents," a public relations representative for the steam train said.
