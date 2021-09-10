ESSEX, CT (WFSB) - It may be summer, but the Essex Steam Train is already preparing for the holidays.
Tickets for its North Pole Express go on sale on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m.
"Our team is so excited to be able to provide this amazing experience for families this year after being on hiatus for the 2020 season," organizers said.
They said many months of planning, rehearsing and decorating go into the experience.
"Given the time and commitment that our staff has put into the event, your tickets for The North Pole Express for the 2021 season are non-refundable and non-cancelable," organizers explained. "The credit card provided will be charged the full amount at the time of booking and all sales are final."
The Essex Steam Steam Train strongly recommend that everyone who visits, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask at all times when they cannot maintain a 6 foot social distance, while boarding and deboarding the trains, and while visiting any indoor areas. All unvaccinated guests are required to wear a mask indoors which includes aboard train cars.
"We will be following all state and CDC recommendations for masking, sanitizing, and social distancing at the time of your event, so please check in on our website at that time for updates," it said.
The trains run Friday, Saturday and Sundays Nov. 19 through Dec. 19 and Thursday, Dec. 23
Prices range from $75 per person for first class to $45 per person for coach. Seat packages are also available.
More information can be found on The Essex Steam Train's website here.
