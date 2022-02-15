CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - An estimated $183 million Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Connecticut, according to the Connecticut Lottery.
CT Lottery confirmed the Channel 3 that the ticket was sold at the One Stop in Cheshire.
It said the store will receive a $100,000 selling bonus.
"As it happens, [Tuesday] is our 50th Anniversary, so it’s a great way to start off our celebration!" said Tara Chozet, director of public relations and social media, Connecticut Lottery Corporation.
The winning numbers for Feb. 14 were 16, 25, 27, 49, 55, and a Powerball of 17. The Power Play was 3X.
No details about the winner were released.
Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.