SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The demolition process at Tops Marketplace in Southington began on Wednesday.
The business was destroyed in a devastating fire last month.
The owner's daughter, Janalynne Salerno Gius, said it will cost roughly $3.5 million to rebuild.
Demolition will take about two weeks.
Salerno Gius said they are planning to rebuild within the existing footprint, and they’re trying to move forward as quickly as possible.
Fire officials believe the fire started in an oven in the kitchen.
The community has been stepping up to help out the owners, and several fundraisers have already been held.
Follow updates on the process on the Tops Marketplace Facebook page here.
