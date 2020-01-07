Estranged husband in missing mom case charged with murder, attorney says

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man at the center of a missing mother case has been charged with murder, according to his attorney.
Attorney Norm Pattis said on Tuesday morning that his client, 51-year-old Fotis Dulos was charged with killing his estranged wife, 44-year-old Jennifer Farber Dulos of New Canaan.
Michelle Troconis, Fotis Dulos' former girlfriend, will also be arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, according to sources.
Channel 3's sources also said that Fotis Dulos' civil attorney, Kent Mawhinney, who represented him in a case over the Farber estate, will be charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
New Canaan police confirmed that Fotis Dulos was taken into custody by members of the Connecticut State Police.
He is scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday.
The bond was set at $6 million.
However, Pattis admitted he had not seen the new warrant just yet.
He also said two other people would be arrested.
State police said they would release an update Tuesday afternoon.
New Canaan police posted a simple tweet following news of the arrest: "Justice."
Vance said the new warrant would provide all the facts as to what lead to the upgraded charge of murder.
Fotis Dulos was initially charged with a couple of counts of tampering with evidence and one count of hindering prosecution.
His girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was also charged with two counts of tampering with evidence and a single count of hindering prosecution.
Jennifer Dulos was reported missing on May 24. She was last seen dropping her five children off at school in New Canaan.
Fotis Dulos and Jennifer Dulos were in the middle of divorce proceedings at the time, court documents revealed.
Before the latest arrest, he and Troconis were arrested twice since Jennifer Dulos' disappearance.
The first warrant, issued back in June, detailed how he and Troconis allegedly dumped trash bags with Jennifer Dulos' blood on them in more than 30 dumpsters throughout Hartford. Surveillance cameras recorded what appeared to be the couple.
The trash bags were brought to a trash facility, which prompted a weeks-long search there.
In the second warrant, which was issued in early September, state police said they believed Fotis Dulos was "lying in wait" at Jennifer Dulos' New Canaan home the day she went missing.
It also said that through surveillance footage, state police tracked Fotis Dulos in a red Toyota truck that was owned by an employee of his company, the Fore Group. They said Fotis Dulos used the truck on the day his estranged wife disappeared.
Investigators said that he had the truck detailed at an Avon car wash before returning it to his employee and then asked the employee to sell it.
They said they found Jennifer Dulos' DNA from a blood-like substance on the seats when they took it in for evidence.
Within the second warrant for Troconis, which was also issued in September, investigators pressed her for the reason Fotis Dulos had the truck detailed. She told police that it was because "the body of Jennifer" was in there at some point.
Despite the mounting evidence presented by the state, Fotis Dulos has maintained his innocence.
After a court appearances in the fall, he repeatedly, but briefly, told the media that he loves his children and thinks about them all the time.
Since his arrests, his legal team sought access to Jennifer Dulos' medical records.
Fotis Dulos' attorney Norm Pattis said he believed Jennifer Dulos received medical services in July, confirming their claim that she is still alive.
Pattis has filed several motions to get the records.
