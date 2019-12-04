HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Fotis Dulos was on the witness stand for a second day, denying claims he owes millions to his late father in law.
Wednesday marked day two of the trial over a lawsuit between Dulos and the family of his missing wife, Jennifer. The trial comes as Dulos continues to face criminal charges in connection with the search for Jennifer.
During trial on Wednesday, Fotis Dulos continued to claim that he repaid those loans, at one point even saying Hilliard Farber owed him money.
He claims Farber agreed to loan the money without interest, and that Farber and his wife would make the maximum allowable gifts under law toward the loan.
Dulos spent all day on the witness stand, and also defended $2.5 million in reimbursements from his FORE group for business expenses. But a lawyer for the Farber estate questioned his credibility, saying some of Dulos' claims just don't add up.
“I knew there was no money owed to Mr. Farber. In my mind it was the other way around,” Fotis Dulos said on Wednesday.
A lawyer for Farber's estate questioned Dulos' claims. Specifically, he questioned why Gloria Farber would keep giving Dulos gifts. Jennifer and Fotis Dulos were locked in a bitter divorce before she went missing in May.
“And you expect Gloria Farber, the mother of Jennifer Farber to be giving you gifts, $14,000 a year, even after Jennifer is missing and you've been accused of criminal conduct in connection with her missing,” Richard Weinstein asked Fotis.
He replied “I don’t expect anything. I know what the agreement was.”
Weinstein also asked why Farber would give gifts while Dulos stands accused of tampering with evidence in the search for Jennifer.
Dulos also defended $2.2 million in reimbursements he received from his construction company, FORE group.
“I wasn't buying clothes or lingerie, these were business expenses,” Fotis Dulos said in court.
Weinstein accused Dulos of using FORE group funds for personal expenses, including babysitting and vacations.
Things were frequently contentious between Weinstein and Dulos. Weinstein at one point asked Dulos if he thought the proceeding was funny.
The trial continues on Thursday.
