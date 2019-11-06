STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - The estranged husband of a missing mother is on the docket to face a judge once again.
Fotis Dulos is due in Stamford Superior Court on Wednesday morning in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
Judge John Blawie wants to review a report by a probation officer and determine if Fotis Dulos met with the criteria of his $1 million bond.
He's expected to be deemed compliant.
The Fotis Dulos defense team, led by attorney Norm Pattis, continues to work to have the tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution charges thrown out.
Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend at the time Michelle Troconis, were both hit with the same charges.
Pattis is expected to work again to get those charges dropped.
The defense said it is still waiting for the bulk of evidence from the prosecution. It is also continuing a fight to end a court-ordered gag order on the case.
"Our view is given the public interest in the case and the way the case has unfolded thus far, his hands are being tied to his detriment, thereby compromising his fair trial right," Pattis said.
The state continues to refute the defense's accusations of no evidence.
Prosecutors point out to the court's ruling in their favor.
"Constitutionally, these claims fail because there’s a judge that found probable cause in these instances," said Richard Colangelo, Stamford state's attorney. "I don’t know why we’re wasting time here?"
Police have not released any updates on evidence since the gag order went into effect in September.
One of the biggest questions in the case is what will be come of Troconis. Court observers and legal experts wonder if she'll change her story.
"Every legal observer I know, who’s watching this case, is asking the big question, is Michelle Troconis going to flip and become a state’s witness against Fotis Dulos?" said Aaron Keller, Law & Crime Network. "We may be watching a process, moving along slowly and potentially giving the attorneys and the state and of course the defendent, time to make that ultimate decision.”
Fotis Dulos' last court appearance was in early October.
He briefly told reporters then that he loved and missed his children.
Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24. She was last seen dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.
