HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The estranged husband of a missing mother is expected in court on Tuesday morning.
Fotis Dulos is set to face a judge as part of a civil case between his company, The FORE Group, and the mother of Jennifer Dulos.
The case involves loans that allegedly were not repaid.
Fotis Dulos has pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution charges in the criminal case involving Jennifer Dulos' disappearance.
She vanished more than six months ago after last being seen dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.
