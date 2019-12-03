HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The estranged husband of a missing mother appeared in court on Tuesday morning.
Fotis Dulos faced a judge as part of a civil case between his company, The FORE Group, and the mother of Jennifer Dulos.
The case involves loans that allegedly were not repaid.
In court on Tuesday, Fotis Dulos talked about his relationship with late father-in-law Hilliard Farber, claiming the two had a great relationship.
He said Farber would lend some money, and Dulos would repay that money when he completed a project.
"He was incredibly supportive, he provided advice, capital," Fotis Dulos said as he took the stand on Tuesday.
However, lawyers for the family painted a different picture, saying this was clearly a loan and Dulos failed to pay it back in time.
Fotis is accused in the lawsuit of owing more than $2 million to the family of his missing wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos. She was a defendant in the lawsuit until she went missing in May.
Fotis Dulos has pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution charges in the criminal case involving Jennifer Dulos' disappearance.
She vanished more than six months ago after last being seen dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.
Lawyers for the Gloria Farber, Jennifer Dulos' mother, say documents show Dulos burrowed the money from Hilliard Farber in the form of loans. The family is willing to accept $1.74 million, according to one accountant.
However, Dulos says he repaid most of the loans, which went to his construction company. He also says after he and his wife had their first child, the financial arrangement with Hillard Farber became less formal. Dulos said he would simply repay the money when a project was done.
"He thought it was a big success, and a big plus for our family and our children," Dulos said in court on Tuesday.
Dulos also says he did work on this guest house on the Farbers' New York property, and that some of the loans were payments.
Witnesses for the Farbers' disputed Dulos. One accountant said he couldn't find paperwork to back up some of his claims. A second accountant said Dulos claimed the loan on tax forms up until 2017, when he instead wanted to claim Farber had a stake in the company.
