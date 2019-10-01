(CBS/WFSB) -- The estranged husband of a missing New Canaan mother has spoken out to the media.
Fotis Dulos granted an interview with a magazine in Greece, Proto Thema, which is a news weekly and website in Athens where Fotis was raised.
In the interview, Fotis told editor Dionisis Thanasoulas that his marriage to Jennifer Dulos started to fall apart in 2010.
He said “Jennifer gradually began to take me out of her life and become increasingly distant, a hermit."
Fotis goes on to say “I'm sorry to say it, but Jennifer was suffering from serious psychological problems that I didn't immediately understand."
WCBS in New York spoke with the reporter in Greece, who said “He [Fotis] was a very stressed man. But ok, on the other hand, I would say that he was, somehow, peaceful, because he was out of jail. He was calm. He couldn't answer all the questions. He spoke with his lawyer several times."
A gag order bans both sides from commenting on "the character of a party, victim, or witness,” therefore Dulos’ attorney said the interview was not a violation of that order.
In a statement, Attorney Norm Pattis said "The order bars comment on the credibility of the victim. Jennifer is not the victim of any crime charged. Press is also leaping to the conclusion that commenting on a person’s psychological problem is a comment on credibility — in any other context, folks would say this amounted to a form of shaming of those who suffer psychological problems. Fotis can’t catch a break: Press jumping on this as a violation of the order. It’s just not."
Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five children, disappeared more than four months ago. She was last seen dropping the children off at school.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were arrested in connection with the case. Both were charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.
Friday, Fotis Dulos will face a judge again. His attorney, Norm Pattis, said he'll argue to dismiss the charges.
