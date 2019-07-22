HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A hearing will be held on Monday involving the husband of a missing mother of five.
The estate of Fotis Dulos late father-in-law is suing him, claiming Dulos was loaned millions for his business and never paid it back.
Court documents say the dispute is over $2.5 million loaned to help with his construction business.
The case will be heard in Hartford Superior Court Monday morning.
Fotis’ estranged wife Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.