STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - The two people arrested in connection with the disappearance of a New Canaan mother were scheduled to face a judge on Friday.
Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Jennifer Dulos, arrived at Stamford Superior Court around 10 a.m.
“I love my children, I miss them," Fotis Dulos said after his appearance. "I think about them all the time.”
His girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, is not due in court until Friday afternoon.
Fotis Dulos and Troconis were charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.
Friday morning, Fotis Dulos' legal team argued that those charges should be dropped. It argued that the hindering charge requires another felony, which hasn't been brought about yet. It also said the tampering charge is unconstitutional.
The judge took the motion under advisement.
Troconis' attorney, on the other hand, will be asking for a status hearing. The reason is not known. It could be for a number of reasons.
The search for Jennifer Dulos brought investigators to locations all over Connecticut.
More than four months later, the mother of five has yet to be found. She was last seen dropping the children off at school on May 24.
Soon after the disappearance, state police said Fotis Dulos and Troconis were arrested.
They were arrested again last month on an additional tampering with evidence charge.
Their attorneys deny that the pair had any involvement in Jennifer Dulos' disappearance.
