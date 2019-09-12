NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - The estranged husband of a missing mother from New Canaan is set to face a judge on Thursday for his most recent charge.
Fotis Dulos was arrested again last week on a new count of tampering with evidence in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.
State police said they arrested Fotis Dulos for the second time at his home in Farmington.
The arrest warrant shed some light on some details of the case.
Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five children, was reported missing on May 24.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
An attorney for Fotis Dulos' in-laws exclusively told Channel 3 that the family believes Jennifer Dulos is dead. See the interview here.
Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were initially charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.
Thursday, Fotis Dulos will appear in Norwalk court for the new tampering with evidence charge.
The 43-page arrest warrant included allegations that Fotis Dulos drove an employee's work truck to New Canaan the day Jennifer Dulos disappeared, waited for Jennifer Dulos to return home from dropping their children off at school, attacked her, and drove away with her body.
Fotis Dulos, however, has maintained his innocence. He continues to deny any involvement in his estranged wife's disappearance.
He is out on bond.
Stay with Channel 3 for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.