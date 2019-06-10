HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Monday marked 17 days since anyone heard from a New Canaan mother.
Investigators continue to work around the clock and are focusing their efforts at the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority on Maxim Road in Hartford.
They said what they find there may help tell the story of what happened to Jennifer Dulos.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
An arrest warrant for Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, detailed how the couple dumped trash bags with Jennifer Dulos' blood on them in more than 30 dumpsters throughout Hartford.
COURT APPEARANCE: Fotis Dulos faces judge
Those bags were picked up and brought to the MIRA trash facility.
The case, which has received national attention, has spanned several towns, including New Canaan, Farmington, and Hartford. It even reached New York.
When Jennifer first went missing in New Canaan, police searched the home she was renting, as well as Waveny Park. On May 24, her car was found on Lapham Road, not far from the park.
Fotis Dulos is due back in court for the second time on Tuesday to face charges of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.
This past weekend weekend, Channel 3 learned that Fotis Dulos hired prominent attorney Norm Pattis to represent him.
Pattis is known for representing suspects in high stakes criminal defense cases. He currently represents right-wing radio host Alex Jones in a defamation case.
Families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims said they are suing Jones over claims that the shooting was staged.
In 2015, Pattis represented Kyle Navin's girlfriend Jennifer Valiente. Valiente is serving 8 years in prison while Navin is serving 55 years for the shooting deaths of Navin's parents.
Pattis also represented Tony Moreno, a father from Middletown who was convicted of throwing his 7-month-old son off the Arrigoni Bridge.
Sunday, Pattis released a statement regarding Fotis Dulos.
He said he looked forward to learning more about this "unusual case."
"I caution the world at large that things are rarely as they appear early on in a sensationalized investigation like this one," he said.
Pattis said people rushed to judgement and said conviction doesn't occur by innuendo, but by jury.
Fotis Dulos and Jennifer Dulos have five children, all under the age of 13. They are currently staying with their maternal grandmother, who has filed for temporary custody of the children.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.