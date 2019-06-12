HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The estranged husband of a missing New Canaan mother heads to a probation meeting on Wednesday.
Fotis Dulos posted his $500,000 bond on Tuesday, nearly three weeks after anyone had seen or heard from Jennifer Dulos.
The meeting is happening at the Probation Department on Wawarme Avenue in Hartford at 8 a.m.
Channel 3 spotted Fotis Dulos jogging in Farmington on Wednesday morning.
Eyewitness News also exclusively spoke with his legal team on Tuesday.
After appearing in Stamford Court earlier in the day, Eyewitness News' cameras recorded him and a team of lawyers heading to Bridgeport Correctional Center.
That's where the lawyers said he had to pick up some things following the court appearance.
Their next stop was Fotis Dulos' mansion on Jefferson Crossing in Farmington. It's a location police have been searching for days in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.
Then, Dulos, an attorney and a driver were back on the road. They went to a Residence Inn in Avon where his team told Channel 3 he gathered some more belongings.
The inn was the same location that his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, stayed last week. Troconis also faced a judge on Tuesday.
Fotis Dulos briefly stopped at a People's United Bank and crossed the street to head into a grocery store in Avon.
Shoppers said they were uneasy to see him out in public.
“It's a story that just makes you cringe," said Bill Canny, an eyewitness who saw Fotis Dulos at the store. "The thought of it is horrifying, but he posted bond, so he's out and that's the law.”
Channel 3 also learned that Fotis Dulos spent the night at the Farmington home on Jefferson Crossing.
That's possibly where he'll spend the rest of his time while out on bond.
'Not guilty' pleas
Both Fotis Dulos and Troconis pleaded "not guilty" to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges during Tuesday's court appearances.
See their appearances here.
Troconis had her travel restricted by the judge.
New evidence presented by prosecutors in court placed Fotis Dulos at what they called the crime scene, the home Jennifer Dulos was renting in New Canaan. They said a mixture of Fotis Dulos' and Jennifer Dulos' blood was found on a kitchen faucet.
They said Fotis Dulos was at the home two days before the mother's reported disappearance, which police said was on May 24.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
However, Fotis Dulos' attorney, Norm Pattis, said his client has an alibi and was not in New Canaan that day.
"I would ask everyone to put aside the easy narrative here, that 'an angry ex-spouse took matters into his own hands to resolve a custody dispute,'" Pattis said. "That didn't happen. Having said that, I don't know what happened."
Before Fotis Dulos posted his bond, his defense team had to find his passport, which he surrendered as part of the conditions of his bond.
The search for Jennifer Dulos continues
It's been 19 days since Jennifer Dulos was last seen dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.
Investigators continue to search for clues at the MIRA trash facility in Hartford.
Jennifer Dulos' friends and family released a statement on Tuesday.
"We must not lose sight of the enormous human cost of this tragedy," they said. "Jennifer's five children have not seen their mom in more than two weeks."
Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to contact New Canaan police.
