HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The estranged husband of a missing New Canaan mother headed to a probation meeting on Wednesday.
Fotis Dulos posted his $500,000 bond on Tuesday, nearly three weeks after anyone had seen or heard from Jennifer Dulos.
The meeting happened at the Probation Department on Wawarme Avenue in Hartford at 8 a.m. Since Fotis Dulos is fitted with GPS monitoring, the meeting was meant to discuss the conditions of his release, his attorneys said.
Channel 3 spotted Fotis Dulos heading into and out of the meeting, as well as jogging near his Farmington home beforehand on Wednesday morning.
Eyewitness News also exclusively spoke with his legal team on Tuesday.
After appearing in Stamford Court earlier in the day, Eyewitness News' cameras recorded him and a team of lawyers heading to Bridgeport Correctional Center.
That's where the lawyers said he had to pick up some things following the court appearance.
Their next stop was Fotis Dulos' mansion on Jefferson Crossing in Farmington. It's a location police have been searching for days in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.
Then, Dulos, an attorney and a driver were back on the road. They went to a Residence Inn in Avon where his team told Channel 3 he gathered some more belongings.
The inn was the same location that his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, stayed last week. Troconis also faced a judge on Tuesday.
Fotis Dulos briefly stopped at a People's United Bank and crossed the street to head into a grocery store in Avon.
Shoppers said they were uneasy to see him out in public.
“It's a story that just makes you cringe," said Bill Canny, an eyewitness who saw Fotis Dulos at the store. "The thought of it is horrifying, but he posted bond, so he's out and that's the law.”
Channel 3 also learned that Fotis Dulos spent the night at the Farmington home on Jefferson Crossing.
That's possibly where he'll spend the rest of his time while out on bond.
'Not guilty' pleas
Both Fotis Dulos and Troconis pleaded "not guilty" to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges during Tuesday's court appearances.
See their appearances here.
Troconis had her travel restricted by the judge.
New evidence presented by prosecutors in court placed Fotis Dulos at what they called the crime scene, the home Jennifer Dulos was renting in New Canaan. They said a mixture of Fotis Dulos' and Jennifer Dulos' blood was found on a kitchen faucet.
They said Fotis Dulos was at the home two days before the mother's reported disappearance, which police said was on May 24.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
However, Fotis Dulos' attorney, Norm Pattis, said his client has an alibi and was not in New Canaan that day.
"I would ask everyone to put aside the easy narrative here, that 'an angry ex-spouse took matters into his own hands to resolve a custody dispute,'" Pattis said. "That didn't happen. Having said that, I don't know what happened."
Before Fotis Dulos posted his bond, his defense team had to find his passport, which he surrendered as part of the conditions of his bond.
The search for Jennifer Dulos continues
It's been 19 days since Jennifer Dulos was last seen dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.
Investigators continue to search for clues at the MIRA trash facility in Hartford. State police were spotted there again on Wednesday morning.
Jennifer Dulos' friends and family released a statement on Tuesday.
"We must not lose sight of the enormous human cost of this tragedy," they said. "Jennifer's five children have not seen their mom in more than two weeks."
Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to contact New Canaan police at 203-594-3544.
New Canaan police have also created a website dedicated to finding Jennifer Dulos. It can be found here.
They said they also created an email specifically for the case. It's FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov.
(2) comments
It is so funny that if this situation was anything else but a murder you would have to laugh. The way his legal team is trying to make him look like the everyday person and dad he is far from it. And this case could not be more premeditated then this, he planned to attack her when she returned from dropping kids off, he cleaned up the place, and he has a alibi that is a bunch of bologna he could have been making calls from burner phone or used a burner phone to transfer to his phone like he was home. And no one saw him except the other guilty partner Michelle. He changed his license plates, and now have his DNA with her blood on sink, and why if you are innocent would you be throwing out trash bags in Hartford with her blood all over them and clothes with blood and cleaning materials with blood. Plus I don't know if many people noticed but in his prior photos before this happened his hair was normal cut, then when they arrested look like he shaved head a couple days before was that planned too so very little hair evidence in case she tried to pull some hair, and now growing it out again. And if his girlfriend was not involved at all why doesn't she say anything. A normal person would be crying about it and screaming they are innocent. Her being so quiet means she was involved. And what did she do last Friday didn't help case at all. Leading cops on a wild goose chase in the backyard I don't see that they have found anything back there. Yes we should feel sorry for the kids but so many woman are killed from a partner because of domestic violence please everyone don't forget about Jennifer, the pain she suffered during this attack that took her life. All the pain he put her through with his lies she is unstable that is the typical man excuse to use. And now her body somewhere where she can't even be buried with a proper burial. I don't know this family personally but I can feel their pain. Hopefully she will be found soon one way or another. God please help Jennifer and her family.
THESE are the stories you are coming up with?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.