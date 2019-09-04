BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- The estranged husband of a missing New Canaan woman was arrested again on Wednesday.
Fotis Dulos is currently in police custody in Bridgeport on another charge of tampering with evidence, according to sources.
State police confirm Fotis Dulos was arrested at his Farmington home in connection to the disappearance of his estranged wife Jennifer Farber Dulos.
Jennifer Dulos, the mother of his five children, has been missing since May 24.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
The search for the 50-year-old mother has spanned several towns, including New Canaan, Farmington, Avon, and Hartford.
Since Dulos went missing, New Canaan police said they've received 1,400 tips surrounding her disappearance.
Detectives spent weeks searching through homes, parks, city street, and even the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority in Hartford, trying to find evidence that would lead them to Jennifer Dulos.
After she went missing, court documents said someone matching Fotis Dulos' description was caught on surveillance cameras in the city, dumping several trash bags.
Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis have already pleaded not guilty to charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.
Back in July, sources confirmed to Ch. 3 that Jennifer Dulos’ "Vineyard Vines" t-shirt she was wearing the day she went missing was found stained with her blood during a search of the trash can containers.
Sources have also told Ch. 3 that this case is being treated as a homicide.
Last month, the defense team for Dulos said that its objective is to cast enough doubt on the state’s case in hopes of never facing a murder charge.
As for the Dulos children, Jennifer Dulos’ mother received custody of the children who remain in her New York City home.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
