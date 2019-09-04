BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- The estranged husband of a missing New Canaan woman was arrested again on Wednesday.
State police said Fotis Dulos was arrested at his Farmington home in connection to the disappearance of his estranged wife Jennifer Farber Dulos.
He's facing another charge of tampering with evidence.
Dulos posted bond on Wednesday evening, and walked out of Troop G in Bridgeport with his attorney. He's expected back in court on Sept. 12.
Police released the arrest warrant, which can be read here.
Fotis' attorney Norm Pattis released a statement following the rearrest saying, "It is difficult to see why the state waited for months to serve this warrant. It was unnecessary. Apparently, Michelle has changed her tune and a handyman is telling tales to deflect attention from himself. We wish the state police spent more time looking for Jennifer and less trying to build a case against Fotis. We will plead not guilty to these charges next week in Norwalk."
Jennifer Dulos, the mother of his five children, has been missing since May 24.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
The search for the 50-year-old mother has spanned several towns, including New Canaan, Farmington, Avon, and Hartford.
Since Dulos went missing, New Canaan police said they've received 1,400 tips surrounding her disappearance.
Detectives spent weeks searching through homes, parks, city street, and even the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority in Hartford, trying to find evidence that would lead them to Jennifer Dulos.
After she went missing, court documents said someone matching Fotis Dulos' description was caught on surveillance cameras in the city, dumping several trash bags.
Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis have already pleaded not guilty to charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.
Back in July, sources confirmed to Ch. 3 that Jennifer Dulos’ "Vineyard Vines" t-shirt she was wearing the day she went missing was found stained with her blood during a search of the trash can containers.
Sources have also told Ch. 3 that this case is being treated as a homicide.
Last month, the defense team for Dulos said that its objective is to cast enough doubt on the state’s case in hopes of never facing a murder charge.
As for the Dulos children, Jennifer Dulos’ mother received custody of the children who remain in her New York City home.
"Last month, the defense team for Dulos said that its objective is to cast enough doubt on the state’s case in hopes of never facing a murder charge." Good luck with that. Dulos is toast. The evidence is pretty overwhelming. I'm amazed he's even being allowed to get bonded out.
