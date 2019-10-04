STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - The two people arrested in connection with the disappearance of a New Canaan mother are expected to face a judge on Friday.
Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, are due in Stamford Superior Court.
Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Jennifer Farber Dulos, and Troconis, have been charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.
However, both will be in court for two different reasons.
The search for Jennifer Dulos brought investigators to locations all over Connecticut.
More than four months later, the mother of five has yet to be found. She was last seen dropping the children off at school on May 24.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
Soon after the disappearance, state police said Fotis Dulos and Troconis were arrested.
They were arrested again last month on an additional tampering with evidence charge.
Read Fotis Dulos' most recent arrest warrant here.
Their attorneys deny that the pair had any involvement in Jennifer Dulos' disappearance.
Fotis Dulos' legal team said it will be arguing to dismiss the charges at superior court in Stamford.
Troconis' attorney, on the other hand, asked for a status hearing. It's not known why the request was made. It could be for a number of reasons.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of these cases.
