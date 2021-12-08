SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - A local private school was the beneficiary of an extraordinary act of kindness.
Officials with the Ethel Walker School, which is a private school, announced Tuesday that one of their alumnae had donated $25 million to the school.
However, the donor wishes to remain anonymous.
It's the largest financial donation the school has received in its more than one hundred year history.
