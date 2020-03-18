HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews responded to a multi-family in Hartford on Wednesday morning.
Fire officials said it erupted at 373 Hillside Ave. around 10:55 a.m.
They said an elderly person needed to be evacuated from the third floor.
The fire appeared to be on an enclosed rear porch.
Firefighters said they aggressively attacked it while searches were conducted.
They had to switch to a defensive strategy.
However, the bulk of the fire was knocked down as of 11:45 a.m.
No injuries were reported. It's unclear how many residents were impacted.
A cause has yet to be determined.
