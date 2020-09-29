Partial evacuations happened along a couple of streets in Hartford because of a gas line rupture.

According to police, the evacuations took place along Albany Avenue and Vine Street.

Vine Street is closed between Mather Street and Albany Avenue.

People were eventually let back into their homes.

No other details were released.

