HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Partial evacuations happened along a couple of streets in Hartford because of a gas line rupture.
According to police, the evacuations took place along Albany Avenue and Vine Street.
Gas line rupture, Albany Ave/Vine Street. Partial evacuations occurring. Vine St closed between Mather St to Albany Ave. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/3NgVEqapeo— Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) September 29, 2020
Vine Street is closed between Mather Street and Albany Avenue.
People were eventually let back into their homes.
No other details were released.
