NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Several residents have been asked to leave their homes as crews work to mend a gas leak near Main Street.
Fire officials say that a tree came down onto the roof of a home on East Robbins Avenue during the storm on Tuesday.
On Saturday morning, the homeowner heard a loud noise before a pipe burst followed by the aroma of gas.
"It was loud. A police officer arrived on scene and could hear it and we weren't able to get to it, because it was buried under the trees. The house service is buried under the tree," Newington Fire Chief Chris Schroeder tells us.
About six residents in the area of East Robbins Avenue by Main Street have been evacuated as a result and 80 additional residents were alerted of the leak.
"They put us here then pushed us back, because you could smell it," stated Newington resident Ben Ancona.
CT Natural Gas crews shut off the gas and have to dig up the pipe to replace it.
No injuries have been reported as of yet.
Surrounding fire departments, including Wethersfield, Berlin, and Rocky Hill, have been called in to cover all calls that come in to the Newington Fire Department's station.
Fire officials said that this the first gas leak Newington crews have had to deal with since after the storm passed through on Tuesday.
It is possible that the crews that were at the residence where the tree fell on to may have played a factor in the leak.
However, it is unclear what caused the pipe to burst.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.