HARTFORD (WFSB) - Evacuations are underway in Hartford after a gas meter was ruptured by gunfire.
According to police, officers were called to the area of 74 Edgewood Street on the report of shots fired.
Police said there are no victims at this point, but a gas meter was ruptured prompting evacuations.
Edgewood Street is temporarily closed between Homestead Ave. and Albany Ave.
This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for more information.
