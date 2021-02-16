HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As state’s positivity rate continues to fall under 3 percent, it was announced that capacity at commercial venues will be expanded next month.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday that starting March 19, the state will increase capacity on private, social & recreational events at commercial venues.
For indoors, capacity will expand to 50 percent, capped at 100 people. For outdoors, capacity will be up to 200 people.
Lamont said this is all dependent on continued stability in COVID-19 metrics.
On Tuesday, the state's positivity rate was at 2.83 percent. The rate being at or below 3 percent has been a trend over the past several days.
Coronavirus Coverage: Positivity rate continues to stay below 3%
The vaccine rollout also continues to go strong. The state did a record 28,000 doses on Friday, and there will be a 22 percent increase in supply next week.
“The governors are saying, ‘give us more vaccine, we can handle more vaccine, demand is outstripping supply,’ he said we’re going to continue to distribute vaccine, it’s going to ramp up and supply could outstrip demand and we’re going to distribute vaccine based on your population and your performance,” Lamont said during a briefing on Tuesday.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Connecticut Restaurant Association said "We’re very appreciative that Governor Lamont has heard the pleas of our industry, and that Connecticut now has a plan for gradually opening up indoor and outdoor events in the months ahead. Before the pandemic, Connecticut’s event industry and related businesses accounted for 32,000 jobs per month, and it’s critical for our state’s local economy that we get all of those people working again. This new timetable for reopening will give confidence to our customers and guests who need to plan months in advance for their special events. We’re thankful the Governor understood that dynamic, and that his administration took action. We look forward to being part of Connecticut’s post-COVID recovery in the months and years ahead.”
When it comes to sports and arenas, the state is expected to make an announcement later this week, which could be big news for families who want to watch their kids and the March CIAC basketball tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.