SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A huge event in Southbury brought together middle school students from across the state on Wednesday.
The task of Manufacturing Mania was to highlight career opportunities in the industry
“We’re doing all these different kinds of engineering experiences and manufacturing to see what it’s like,” said Bailey Higgins, of New Britain.
While it’s fun for the students, it was also a valuable lesson.
“We just learned about manufacturing and stuff and we’re sort of doing this stuff in science too. So, we’re just exploring more about this,” said Abby Wasik, of New Britain.
The 7th annual event was put on by the Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology, and hosted 200 students from 10 middle schools across the state.
“There are so many jobs available in manufacturing and we need to get some of these students to start thinking about manufacturing as a wonderful career opportunity,” said Bart Kollen, deputy commissioner of the Dept. of Economic and Community Development.
Organizers said there are nearly 6,000 manufacturing companies, which employ 164,000 people in Connecticut.
Those companies need talented, smart people to fill those jobs.
“When people think of engineering they think of getting dirty and I want to know what it’s really like,” Higgins said.
Part of Wednesday’s goal is overcoming that stereotype and highlighting the career opportunities.
Right now, manufacturing jobs make up about 10 percent of the state’s workforce.
“We need to build the manufacturing talent pipeline. We have employers in the state right now that are really looking to attract lost generations of manufacturers and we need to start with the middle school and work with them,” said Lynn Raicik, of the Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology.
