(WFSB) - Due to Hurricane Henri, several events across the state were canceled or postponed.
- The Jason Mraz performance originally scheduled for Aug. 22 at Mohegan Sun Arena has been postponed, the new date has not been set at this time.
- The Kiss Concert has been postponed until Aug. 23. at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.