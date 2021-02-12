BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - People ages 65 and up are officially able to register for COVID-19 vaccines as of Thursday.
Feb. 11 marked the start of the next part of Phase 1B of Connecticut's vaccine rollout.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
Clinics across the state started announcing as early as last week that they were preparing to take new signups for the expanded age bracket.
Bristol Health planned an event at the American Legion in Bristol on Friday. It is aimed at helping people navigate the registration process.
Bristol Health sought to emphasize that the event is only a registration event. The vaccine will not be administered.
This event will serve as an alternative for those looking to registering themselves online through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS) or through the COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Assistance Line at 1-877-918-2224.
The Community Health Center said that it launched a mass vaccination drive-thru clinic at Wesleyan University in Middletown on Thursday to coincide with this next part of the rollout.
The site can take up to 500 people per day. CHC's site at Rentschler Field in East Hartford can take up to 1,000.
The big issue is going to be how many doses we can get. So far, the state has not seen an increase as shipments come in. So, vaccine providers are hoping that will change.
“We really need more vaccines coming into the state, giving the state the ability to distribute more of the vaccine to vaccine administrators,” Yvette Highsmith-Francis, regional vice president of Community Health Center.
The state said while registration for people over the age of 65 is underway, it is continuing to work with healthcare providers to ensure that those 75 and up can still get access as well.
Long lines were seen Thursday outside the West Hartford Town Hall, where 360 people were getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Earlier this week, a clinic was canceled because of the weather, but organizers made sure those who signed up got their vaccine.
“We have a large one today. We had an earlier clinic set up this week that the weather got the best of us so there's a few more folks than there usually are,” said West Hartford Fire Department Lt. Troy Shipley.
The West Hartford clinic is not just for those who live in town. Pat Meskill, who lives in Newington and works closely with volunteers, got her first dose on Thursday.
“I run the food bank in town, and we have volunteers that come help us. We have a busy job to do and we need to get food to people in need,” Meskill said.
The West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District bought their own electronic health record, and you don't need to live in town to take advantage.
It will soon allow anyone who is eligible to call and schedule an appointment to get the vaccine.
“We saw a need. There were some difficulties with email addresses and needing assistance, so what the health district did is we purchased an electronic health record called Patagonia. The contract was signed last week, and we are moving forward with getting that up and running as quickly as we can,” said Aimee Krauss, director of Health for West Hartford/Bloomfield Health District.
While it’s not up yet, it’s coming soon.
What's different about their system is you don't need an email address; you only need a phone number.
Also eligible for the vaccine on Thursday were residents and staff of select congregate settings.
Those included people in halfway homes, inpatient mental health facilities, corrections facilities, homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, substance use and residential treatment facilities, along with others.
More information about the state's vaccine rollout can be found on its website here.
(3) comments
Don't take the vaccine! 84,000 Doctors and Nurses around the world have come out and said the same thing.
Got a new video to back up your statement Wayne? Or did Q tell you?
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
"There is no evidence saying that 87,000 nurses will refuse the COVID-19 vaccine in the Netherlands.
On the video-sharing website Rumble, a recording of a panel event featuring doctors explaining why they believe lockdowns should end has been published.
The doctors in the video are from Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. One memorable soundbite is from Dr. Elke De Klerk, who states that she intends to go to court about the Netherlands not recognizing COVID-19 as a flu virus. De Klerk claims that she will do so with the support of "87,000 nurses who do not want the vaccine being prepared for us."
De Klerk is part of the World Doctor's Alliance, a group established to challenge the validity of the COVID-19 virus. According to the Annenberg Policy Center, the video originally circulated on YouTube but was removed for violating its terms of service, but is still being shared elsewhere."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.