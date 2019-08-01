(WFSB) -- National Health Center Week is set for Aug. 8 to Aug. 10.
In an effort to raise awareness about health centers, Channel 3 is teaming up with Access Health CT.
All week, there will be special events and activities held at 17 Community Health Center in Connecticut.
Nationwide there are over 1,400 community health centers. In Connecticut there are 17 Community Health Centers, all with multiple sites.
For more information on the events, click here.
