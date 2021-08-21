BERLIN, Ct. (WFSB) - According to Eversource, 50% to 69% of their customers could lose power. Restorations could go on from 8 to 21 days.
The company said they will declare an Emergency Response Plan (ERP) Level 2 Sunday at 6 a.m.
Out of the roughly 1.25 million Eversource customers in Connecticut, between 50 and 69% could lose power and restoration efforts could last between eight and 21 days.
“As Henri moves closer, we’ve been re-positioning crews, equipment and other resources accordingly so that we’re ready for the significant, widespread damage we can expect to see from this storm,” said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. “While we have a massive contingent of line and tree crews from across the country and Canada here and more on the way, customers should be prepared for lengthy outages. That said, we are singularly focused on our responsibility to restore power as quickly as safely possible for our customers.”
Trees are the number one cause of power outages during storms.
Many of the state’s trees were already weakened due to insects and recent storms.
The company is setting up several staging areas including the Crystal Mall in Waterford, the Pratt & Whitney airfield in East Hartford and the Foxwoods Employee Lot in Ledyard.
“Now’s the time to prepare with your family, and to check in on your neighbors who might need a hand,” said Hallstrom. “Our crews will be out as soon as it’s safe and will stay on the job until the power is back on.”
21 Days!??? All I can do is laugh. If Ct has no power for 21 days covid will be the least of our worries
